Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League talking points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:39 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points

The following are three talking points from the Premier League weekend: ANCELOTTI ANSWERS THE DOUBTERS

Since taking over as Everton manager in December, following the sacking of Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti's side have earned more points than any team in the Premier League apart from runaway leaders Liverpool. The 17 points gained have moved Everton up to seventh place, in contention for a Europa League slot, and just five points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth Champions League qualification position.

Yet when the Italian was appointed there were some, including some Everton supporters, who wondered if Ancelotti was really the right man for the job. The argument was that the Italian may have won the Champions League three-times but that those trophies with AC Milan and Real Madrid - and his Premier League title with Chelsea, all showed his strength was in managing already established top clubs and not building a side from mediocrity to success.

In fact, Ancelotti's breakthrough as a manager, came when he turned an under-achieving Milan side into European champions without a massive overhaul, but by applying sound coaching and tactical principles, getting more out of the team than his predecessor. Just as Turkish coach Fatih Terim had failed to turn Milan into an effective unit, so Portugal's Marco Silva had been unable to craft the individuals at Goodison Park into a side that could compete in the top eight.

Everton are now roughly where they should be in the league -- if he is given some smart additions in the off-season window, Ancelotti might yet take Everton even further. CAN THE BLADES PUSH CHELSEA FOR FOURTH?

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side, expected by many to be battling relegation on their return to the top flight after 12 years, find themselves in fifth place, just two points behind Chelsea. It still seems slightly fanciful to think of the Yorkshire side truly being in the race for the Champions League but the next run of games offers them a great chance to push into the top four.

Up next for United are relegation battlers Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Norwich City -- an expected haul of points from those games could really set Bramall Lane alive with expectation. CHERRIES ABOUT TO FALL?

Bournemouth's 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United on Sunday leaves them 16th in the league, just two points above the relegation zone and having played a game more than three of the teams below them. What will really have manager Eddie Howe worrying however is the fixture list - in the remaining weeks his side have to play eight of the top nine but none of the bottom six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 10-Coronavirus cases outside China may be 'tip of the iceberg' - WHO

People across China trickled back work on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year holiday as the government eased restrictions imposed to counter the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization said the number of cases outside China coul...

Need for financial sector reforms: Oppn in Lok Sabha

The Opposition in Lok Sabha on Monday expressed concern over the decline in investment in the country and said the expected GDP growth rate and tax collection figures appear unrealistic. Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus uncertainty subdues global shares, dollar eases after rally

Global shares sank on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak exceeded the SARS epidemic of two decades ago, though Chinese shares rose as authorities lifted some work and travel curbs, helping businesses to resume operations. ...

FACTBOX-Potential candidates to succeed Kramp-Karrenbauer as German conservative leader

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkels protegee and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats CDU, will not run for chancellor in Germanys federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.Merkel, 65, ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020