Penguins D Marino (facial fractures) out 3-6 weeks

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino is expected to be out three to six weeks after undergoing surgery Monday to repair facial bone fractures. Marino, 22, was struck in the face with a puck during Pittsburgh's game at Tampa Bay on Thursday. He ranks fourth among NHL rookie defensemen with 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 51 games.

"(Marino is) able to look guys off and make plays getting out of our zone," Penguins center Sidney Crosby said on NHL.com. "Just being able to skate and join the rush. He's got a great shot. He showed it in that game against Tampa. He gets pucks through. He's pretty dynamic. He does a lot of things well." Marino's 25 points rank second among Pittsburgh defensemen.

The Penguins (34-15-5) have 28 games remaining. If Marino is out six weeks, there would be around seven games left in the regular season when he returns.

