Dinwiddie's winning shot lifts Nets over Pacers

  • Reuters
  • Indianapolis
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 12:09 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 12:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 21 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the final minutes and pulled out a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Indianapolis. The Nets rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 84 seconds and claimed their sixth win in the past nine games thanks to Dinwiddie.

Indiana held a 105-104 lead after Domantas Sabonis glided around DeAndre Jordan for a layup with 10.1 seconds remaining. The Nets called timeout to advance the ball, and Caris LeVert inbounded the ball to Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie took a few dribbles, then moved to the left-wing and released a 21-foot, step-back fadeaway over Malcolm Brogdon just inside the 3-point line.

The Pacers had one more chance at the win after calling a timeout, but the game ended when Brogdon missed a 3-point try from the top of the key at the buzzer. Before Brooklyn's victory, the Pacers missed numerous chances to secure the game.

Indiana took three six-point leads during the fourth quarter but never put the game away. After taking a 103-99 edge on T.J. Warren's finger roll with 1:24 left, Joe Harris sank a layup and a 3-pointer to put Brooklyn up 104-103 with 27.2 seconds left. Dinwiddie scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter and shot 4 of 15 overall as the Nets, despite shooting 40.2 percent, beat Indiana for only the second time in 13 meetings. Harris added 15 points and eight rebounds, Taurean Prince contributed 14, and Jarrett Allen scored 13.

Sabonis recorded his fourth career triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but it was not enough as the Pacers dropped their season-high sixth straight game. Warren had 19 points while Myles Turner contributed 15 for the Pacers, who shot 48.9 percent from the field. Brooklyn held a 69-61 lead after a 3-pointer by Harris with 6:16 remaining in the third but missed 10 of its final 11 shots of the quarter, allowing Indiana to rally. The Pacers outscored the Nets 19-8 the rest of the period and ended the third with an 11-1 run over the final 2:03 to take an 80-77 lead into the fourth.

