Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chychrun's goal caps rally as Coyotes sink Canadiens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 12:46 IST
Chychrun's goal caps rally as Coyotes sink Canadiens
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored the go-ahead goal with one minute left in regulation, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from an early two-goal deficit to snap a six-game road slide with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. Chychrun's 12th goal of the season and second in as many games came on a blast from the point during a power play to break a 2-2 tie. Derek Stepan had a goal with an assist, and Taylor Hall also scored for the Coyotes, who are fighting for a playoff spot but found themselves in a 2-0 hole less than two minutes into the game.

Antti Raanta made 26 saves for Arizona, which won for just the third time in 13 games (3-7-3). It was just the Coyotes' second victory in their past 10 road contests. Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher had goals, and Carey Price stopped 31 shots for Montreal, which was looking for a fourth consecutive victory. The Canadiens had won nine of the previous 12, but they went 0-for-6 on the power play Monday.

The Canadiens did not waste any time getting on the board. In his third NHL game and just 51 seconds into the contest, Evans scored his first NHL goal by working his way in front of the net and pounding home a rebound past Raanta. It would only take a minute more for Montreal to strike again when Gallagher scored his 19th goal of the season by putting home a blocked rebound of his attempt just 1:52 into the game.

Arizona, however, managed to get in on the first-period fun as Stepan took a short drop pass from Phil Kessel and ripped the puck by Price for his ninth goal of the season at 5:08. The Coyotes tied it at 2-2 when Hall took a cross-slot pass from Christian Dvorak and one-timed it past Price with 3:24 left in the second period. It was the 14th goal for Hall, who has been subject of trade rumors and could be dealt for the second time this season after coming to Arizona from New Jersey in December.

Montreal's second-leading point-producer, Phillip Danault, exited after taking a puck to the face.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Global power-related CO2 emissions flatten after 2-year rise-IEA

Global carbon dioxide emissions from power production flattened last year to 33 gigatonnes after two years of increase, despite expectations of another rise as the world economy expanded, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday....

Euro zone bond yields inch up, Fed's Powell in focus

Government bond yields across the euro area rose on Tuesday in response to gains by world stock markets, but did not venture too far from recent lows in a sign of underlying caution among investors. Analysts said concerns that coronavirus w...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak China reported 108 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total toll in the country to 1,016. There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on ...

Command of Eastern Fleet handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

The command of the Eastern Fleet was handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, NM by Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, AVSM, NM, VSM during an impressive Ceremony at Visakhapatnam on 10 Feb 20. The Eastern Fleet comprising of frontline warships ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020