Senior US diplomat: Georgia's foreign agent legislation must meet EU norms or our relations are at risk

A senior U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday that if a law approved by Georgia's parliament on "foreign agents" went ahead without complying with European Union norms, Washington's relationship with the South Caucasus state would be at risk.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien said all aid from Washington to Georgia would be under review if the United States was viewed by the country's authorities as an adversary and not a partner.

He said Washington wanted to ensure any new protests against the legislation were peaceful and if there was any violence against demonstrators, financial and travel restrictions would be imposed on those responsible.

