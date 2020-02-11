Delhi can get a team in next I-League season

Delhi could get a team in the next season of the I-League as the AIFF is all set to invite bids for the one vacant spot. With a spot opening up in the I-League after Mohun Bagan's merger with ISL side ATK, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has stepped up efforts to ensure the I-League does not suffer in terms of the number of participating teams, Goal.com reported.

Delhi, currently, does not have any team playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) or I-League after Delhi Dynamos shifted base to Odisha at the start of the ongoing season while Indian Arrows also moved away from the national capital. "Yes, we are interested to play in the I-League. If the AIFF invites bids, we are looking to submit our case," Sudeva FC owner Anuj Gupta said.

Delhi state league team Sudeva FC has played in the I-League second division and has fielded teams in the age-category tournaments of the AIFF and could now take step up into the I-League from the 2020-21 season. The ongoing season of I-League has 11 clubs which include AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows.

In 2018, Sudeva acquired 85 per cent stake in Spanish third division club Olimpic de Xativa and from their association, young footballers have since been sent to Spain for exposure. Recently, in August 2019, three kids from the Sudeva Football Academy were sent to the Spanish club for training.

I-League's last corporate entry was Gokulam Kerala two years ago. The Malabarians have steadily built a strong team and a name for themselves and the upcoming new entrant will be hoping to take that route as well. (ANI)

