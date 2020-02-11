Nearly out of race, Delhi need miracle to qualify for Ranji quarters

All but out of the quarterfinal race, Delhi will need several results to go their way and a big win over fellow laggards Rajasthan in their final Ranji Trophy group match starting here on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for a knockout berth. With just 18 points from seven games, Delhi are currently languishing at the 10th spot in the 18-team Group A and B cross pool and are virtually out of the reckoning, but a bonus point win over Rajasthan and some favourable results can still keep them in the fray.

However, Delhi's hopes depend on permutations and combinations and it would be stunning if they make the next round. They have the same points as Vidarbha, but Delhi's situation has been made worse by a low run rate.

They need to beat Rajasthan with a bonus point and then hope Karnataka and Punjab lose their games, while Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at the most, draw their encounter. But if Vidarbha win their next tie against Hyderabad, a bonus point will not be enough for Delhi.

Even after all this, Delhi will have to ensure they end with a higher run rate than Karnataka, and going by the numerous complications, it looks like a dead rubber for Delhi. Mired in selection controversies, Delhi had a disastrous Ranji campaign this year, winning just two while losing one and drawing four games out of their seven matches.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are out of the reckoning, having garnered just 16 points from seven games. Rajasthan have been no better than Delhi and have registered two wins, four loses and one draw in their seven matches.

Gujarat, meanwhile, are leading the combined Group A and B chart with 29 points from seven games, ahead of Saurashtra (28 points off 7 matches) and Andhra (27 points from 7 games).

