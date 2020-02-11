Left Menu
Alyssa Healy was 'feeling a little rusty' after few weeks off

After failing to impress in the ongoing T20I Tri-Series, Australia's Alyssa Healy said she was 'feeling a little rusty' after few weeks off from the game.

Australia batswoman Alyssa Healy . Image Credit: ANI

After failing to impress in the ongoing T20I Tri-Series, Australia's Alyssa Healy said she was 'feeling a little rusty' after few weeks off from the game. "It's not ideal, I want to be making a few more runs than what I am, but I actually felt really good going out to bat against England on Sunday, it just didn't come off like I wanted it," Cricket.com.au quoted Healy as saying.

"But it was the first time I felt really comfortable out there, so hopefully that's a good sign heading into the next few weeks. It's been a little bit about decision making, a little bit about confidence as well. After a few weeks off I was feeling a little rusty," she added. Australia has played four matches so far in the Tri-series and Healy only managed to score 9, 1, 0 and 1 in the matches.

Despite Healy's poor performance, Australia have qualified for the Tri-series final where they will take on India on Wednesday. The third team in the tournament was England. However, Healy performed brilliantly with the gloves against England on Sunday. She said her wicket-keeping role is also important and doing well in that department will help her gain confidence.

"To contribute with the gloves as well, that's an important part of my role, so to be able to do that will hopefully give me confidence with the bat," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

