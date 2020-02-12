Left Menu
Bruins host Canadiens in finale of season series

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 12-02-2020 05:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 05:12 IST
The Boston Bruins wrap up their season series with their most heated rival as they host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. The contest is the fourth between the clubs this season, Boston winning the last two meetings after a 5-4 setback in Montreal on Nov. 5. The Bruins drubbed the Canadiens 8-1 on the road on Nov. 26 before a 3-1 victory at home Dec. 1.

The Bruins enter Wednesday night fresh off a 3-1 loss to the lowly Detroit Red Wings on Sunday that snapped a six-game winning streak. Boston is still undefeated in its last five at home and 19-2-9 at TD Garden on the season. The Canadiens have won five of their last seven but also come in off a loss after a 3-2 setback to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Montreal was at its lowest point of the season the last time it traveled to Boston. That 3-1 defeat was its eighth straight loss at the time, and it carried a 1-0 lead into the third period of that game. The Canadiens responded by winning seven of 10 before another eight-game losing streak from Dec. 28 to Jan. 9. Now the Habs are heating up again, with Carey Price leading the way in net. Price has won eight of his last 11 starts, with two shutouts in that span. He's allowed two or fewer goals in seven of those games, though he missed one contest with the flu last week.

The Bruins have had Price's number this season -- he's allowed 12 goals on 70 shots for a 5.12 goals-against average and .829 save percentage. "I've been in this game long enough to know you can't pout your way out of a situation like this one," Price said after the Nov. 26 loss, in which he gave up five goals in 21:10.

Montreal is hoping to have Phillip Danault available Wednesday after the center exited Monday's loss when he was struck by a puck in the face during the second period. Danault didn't practice Tuesday but is traveling with the team. "He didn't sustain a fracture. He has some minor damage to his teeth, but he can still travel and play," said coach Claude Julien.

The Bruins will be without defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, who has one game remaining on a two-game suspension, and Connor Clifton, who participated in practice in full Tuesday, still isn't ready to return from an upper-body injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 29. Boston has had mostly success since returning from break late last month, though the disappointment of yet another loss to the cellar-dwelling Red Wings hasn't sat well with the team's players.

"Didn't like our last game against Detroit, but we're moving on to Montreal," said Jake DeBrusk. "A pretty emotional game for both sides, so it should be lots of fun, understanding that teams are coming for us. They pretty much have been all year ever since our start." Tuukka Rask is expected in net for the Bruins, putting a 12-0-6 record at home this season on the line.

--Field Level Media

