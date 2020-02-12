Left Menu
Benn's hat trick powers Stars past Hurricanes

  • Updated: 12-02-2020 12:01 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 11:39 IST
Jamie Benn recorded his sixth career hat trick and Anton Khudobin made 24 saves as the host Dallas Stars skated to a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Denis Gurianov added a power-play goal and defenseman Miro Heiskanen notched a pair of assists for the Stars, who improved to 4-1-1 in their last six games.

Sebastian Aho extended his goal-scoring streak to a career-high six games to match the longest run in Carolina history, joining Keith Primeau, Ray Sheppard and Jeff Skinner. Pierre Larouche holds the franchise record by scoring a goal in nine straight games, set with the Hartford Whalers from Jan. 25-Feb. 13, 1982. Andrei Svechnikov collected an assist on Aho's career-high 31st goal to boost his point streak to five games. Petr Mrazek turned aside 33 shots for the Hurricanes, who concluded a four-game road trip with a 2-2-0 mark.

Gurianov unleashed a shot from the right circle that sailed past Mrazek and blasted the cap off the goaltender's water bottle to give Dallas a 2-1 lead with 7:24 remaining in the second period. The goal was Gurianov's 16th of the season and third in four games. Tyler Seguin skated out from behind the net and fed Benn, who scored a power-play goal from the high slot to double the advantage 2 1/2 minutes later.

Benn was awarded a goal after being taken to the ice as he headed toward an empty net with 1:19 remaining in the third period. The goal was the Dallas captain's 18th of the season, moving him past Roope Hintz for the team lead. Carolina surrendered the first goal in its sixth straight contest as defenseman Stephen Jones wired a diagonal pass from high in the right circle to Benn on a four-on-two rush. Benn converted a one-timer from deep in the left circle past Mrazek at 7:54 of the first period.

Aho answered by wiring a shot from the slot past Khudobin with 2:22 remaining in the first period. The 22-year-old Finn's seventh tally during his goal-scoring run extended his point streak to seven games. --Field Level Media

