Government's permission required to represent India in Pakistan: Rijiju

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the government's permission is required if a player wants to represent India in Pakistan. Rijiju's comments came amid the ongoing controversy over Kabaddi players going to Pakistan to participate in the World Championship without the consent of any sporting body.

"Whether to grant visa or not, it is every country's own right. We have no control over that. As far as playing under India's flag or in Indian jersey is concerned, then permission is required from the federation. And if they want to represent India in Pakistan, then they need permission from the government," Rijiju told reporters. Rijiju further stated that if a player has gone to Pakistan and used the Indian flag then they will ask Kabaddi Association to take action.

"It is not right if any individual goes and plays for India. We did not permit any kabaddi player to go to Pakistan and play. If anyone has played in Indian jersey and used our flag then we will ask the Kabaddi Association to take action. We cannot restrict citizens. But sports have its own governance and there is Olympic Charter and we go by that," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.