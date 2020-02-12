Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad seek to stop the rot in final home game

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:36 IST
Hyderabad seek to stop the rot in final home game
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Out of reckoning for a playoff berth, both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will play for pride when they take on each other in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday. Hyderabad FC has had a disappointing campaign so far with just six points to show from 16 matches. The team has managed just one win this season and that came 13 matches ago.

Hyderabad is in danger of registering the worst campaign by a team in the ISL, a dubious record that is currently held by former champions Chennaiyin FC who managed to win just nine points last season. Jamshedpur FC's plight might not be that bad but the Men of Steel have yet again failed to reach the play-offs. Placed seventh with 17 points from 16 matches, all they have left to play for is pride.

Interim head coach Javier Lopez will be hoping Hyderabad can display a bit of fight in what is their final home game. However, their defense will have to plug the leaks. Hyderabad has never kept a clean sheet this season and is in danger of finishing the season without one.

"The next match is really important as it is our last home match. We are coming at the back of a match against Goa where our performance was not good. We want to win three points for our supporters and our owners. The feeling inside the dressing room is very good," said Lopez. The likes of Matthew Kilgallon and Adil Khan have toiled hard but without reward. Against a Jamshedpur attack which has Sergio Castel spearheading it, they will have their task cut out.

Jamshedpur are on a four-game winless run and has conceded 12 goals during this period. Though Hyderabad have not been scoring goals galore, the likes of Marcelinho and Bobo are capable of troubling any defense on their day. Head coach Antonio Iriondo will hope the likes of Noe Acosta and David Grande offer support to Castel while Aitor Monroy marshals the midfield.

"We want to win at any cost. We cannot go in the top four but our job is to play the best match possible," said Iriondo. Jamshedpur are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw against NorthEast United where they let slip a lead late in the game and Iriondo will be hoping the team sorts it out on Thursday.

"It was a crazy match. These kinds of situations happen when you don't have many experienced players to control the match. We have young players and they are getting to learn. They will definitely improve and learn how to tackle these situations," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Two Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus

Two Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease. ...

Boeing considering offering F-15EX jet to India

US defence major Boeing is considering to offer its F-15EX fighter jets to the Indian Air Force and has sought a licence from the US authorities for its possible export to India. The move is seen as an attempt by Boeing to bag a USD 18 bill...

NBCC Q3 net profit down 41 pc at Rs 49.53 cr

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 41 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.53 crore for the quarter ended December. The companys net profit stood at Rs 83.64 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filin...

Cong to start 2nd phase of anti-CAA march from Thursday

Opposition Congress on Wednesday announced it would start its second phase of Padyatra march against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act across the north bank of Brahmaputra from Thursday. The padyatra will begin from Behali in Sonit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020