Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hot-shooting Beal lifts Wizards past Knicks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 08:59 IST
Hot-shooting Beal lifts Wizards past Knicks
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@WashWizards)

Bradley Beal remained red-hot Wednesday night, when he scored 10 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Washington Wizards pulled away from the New York Knicks, 114-96, in the final game for both teams before the NBA All-Star Break. The Wizards outscored the Knicks 37-23 in the fourth quarter on their way to winning for the fifth time in seven games. Washington entered Wednesday three games behind the Orlando Magic in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks lost their second straight following a season-high four-game winning streak. Beal has scored 30 points in back to back games, and has tallied at least 30 in nine of his last 11 games.

Davis Bertans had 16 points off the bench for the Wizards. Isaac Bonga scored 13 points, Troy Brown Jr. had 11 points, and Ian Mahinmi added nine points and 10 rebounds. Julius Randle finished with 21 points and 13 for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton collected 19 points and eight assists, followed by RJ Barrett with 16 points and Mitchell Robinson with 11.

Neither team led by more than seven points through the first three quarters. The Knicks went on a 12-0 run spanning the second and third quarters to take their biggest lead at 52-46 on a pair of free throws by Barrett 13 seconds into the second half. The Wizards responded with a 16-3 run to take their biggest lead at 62-55, before Payton and Robinson scored four points apiece in an 8-0 spurt by the Knicks.

A layup by Moritz Wagner snapped the game's final tie and put Washington ahead 67-65 with 3:55 left. The Wizards carried a 77-73 lead into the fourth and began pulling away after Bobby Portis was ejected for throwing the ball in the direction of Washington's Shabazz Napier with 9:02 left.

The technical free throw by Bertans started an 11-4 run for Washington, which took its first double-digit lead at 91-81 on Beal's 3-pointer with 6:25 remaining. The Knicks got as close as eight before the Wizards removed any doubt with an 11-0 run, in which Mahinmi scored five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony: Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai to PTI

No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Arvind Kejriwals oath ceremony Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai to PTI....

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister with people of Delhi: Gopal Rai.

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister with people of Delhi Gopal Rai....

IIMC placement sets new record with avg salary of Rs 28 lakh

IIM Calcutta has completed placements for its students of MBA class of 2020 with a record average salary of Rs 28 lakh per annum. The institute said 439 students have received 492 offers from 136 firms participating in the recruitment proce...

Efficacy of Pak's decision to send Hafiz to jail remains to be seen: Govt sources

The efficacy of Pakistans decision to send Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed to jail remains to be seen as it came just days ahead of a global watchdogs review on Islamabads action against terror networks operating from the country, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020