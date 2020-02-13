Soccer-Nigeria name former captain Yobo as new assistant coach

Nigeria have appointed former captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the men's national team, the Nigeria Football Federation has announced https://www.instagram.com/p/B8eN6tKHCE-. The 39-year-old will work with manager Gernot Rohr and replaces Imama Amapakabo in the technical crew of the three-times African champions.

"I'm super excited about the opportunity," Yobo, who played for Marseille, Everton and Fenerbahce during his club career, told ESPN. "It's not something I was expecting so it came as a bit of a surprise, but when the opportunity came I had to grab it. And that's what makes it so special because I wasn't chasing it."

Former defender Yobo earned the first of his 100 caps against Zambia in 2001 and went on to feature in the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

