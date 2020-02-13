Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trying my best to get back to the pace: Lungi Ngidi

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi is returning back to his rhythm after recovering from a hamstring injury.

  • ANI
  • |
  • East London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 11:20 IST
Trying my best to get back to the pace: Lungi Ngidi
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi is returning back to his rhythm after recovering from a hamstring injury. "It takes a lot out of your mental side. Physically, obviously I am trying as best as I can to get back to the pace that I was at and to hit the areas that I am known for hitting," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ngidi as saying.

Ngidi was adjudged as the pLayer of the Match for his exceptional bowling. He defended seven runs off his last over and handed his side a one-run thrilling victory over England in the first T20I at Buffalo Park. "But at the moment, it's just trying to keep that confidence going of doing my job at the back end and closing out very well," the pacer said.

The 23-year-old returned to the figure of 3-30 in his four overs and had a huge impact in the game. On a slow pitch, Ngidi's off-cutter foxed Ben Stokes into fetching a wide ball and slapping it to long-on in the 18th over, with England 26 runs away from victory and 14 balls remaining. The South African attack's attention to developing the more nuanced areas of their game has been notable under the coaching of Charl Langeveldt, who was with the team under Russell Domingo and was headhunted from his role in Bangladesh to return in the Mark Boucher era.

Ngidi credited Langeveldt with giving him the belief to bowl a variety of different deliveries and trust that the results can be effective. "He has had a massive impact in terms of the mental side. Having watched him and the way he used to bowl, he has given me a lot of confidence as a young player, knowing someone like that is now on my journey. He has made sure I back the skills that I am good at. Something like that on the back end, where maybe someone would say maybe a change of ball was needed or maybe a yorker, stick to what's working and it worked out just well," Ngidi said.

The second match of the three-game T20I series will be played at Kingsmead in Durban on February 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Australia extends ban on visitors from China

Sydney, Feb 13 AFP Australia on Thursday announced a ban on travellers from China would extend for at least a week beyond Saturdays planned deadline, as the death toll from the coronavirus soared. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the gove...

Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured

A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railwaystation collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, mostly passengers standing under the structure, officialssaid. One of the injured pers...

Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured

A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, mostly passengers standing under the structure, officials said. One of the injured p...

Relief for real estate sector a credit negative: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service said on Thursday the Reserve Bank of Indias RBIs revised asset recognition norms are credit negative for Indian banks. On February 7, the central bank loosened asset quality recognition norms for Indian banks by all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020