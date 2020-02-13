Cavaliers get rare home win, take down Hawks

Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond and Larry Nance Jr. each produced a double-double to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end a six-game losing streak with a 127-105 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Thompson came off the bench to score 27 points, hitting a season-high three 3-pointers, and grab 11 rebounds.

Drummond, playing his second game with the Cavaliers since being acquired at the trade deadline, had 14 points and 15 rebounds to extend his streak of double-doubles to seven straight games. Nance had 23 points and 12 rebounds. It his ninth double-double of the season. He has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games.

Collin Sexton also scored 23 for the Cavaliers, who won their first home game since Dec. 23, also over the Hawks. Atlanta's Trae Young finished with 27 points and 12 assists for his 21st double-double. John Collins scored 23 points and Cam Reddish added 16.

Atlanta didn't get its first field goal until Damian Jones' dunk at 8:47, but the Hawks built an 11-6 lead with 6:49 left. Then the Cavaliers got hot, eventually taking a 17-point lead when Sexton's 3-pointer gave them a 33-16 lead with 45 seconds left. Cleveland led 33-19 after one quarter. Cleveland continued its hot shooting -- the Cavaliers shot 52.9 percent in the first half (27-for-51) -- and led by 20 when Nance slammed an alley-oop pass from Darius Garland for a 62-42 lead with 1:22 left. Cleveland led 65-48 at halftime.

Cleveland led by as many as 23 in the third quarter, the last coming when Kevin Porter Jr. made a 3-pointer with 6:13 left for an 86-63 lead. The Cavaliers took a 98-80 lead into the fourth quarter. Atlanta was able to cut the lead to nine points on three occasions in the fourth quarter, but could never get any closer.

Atlanta is off until hosting Miami on Feb. 20. Cleveland's next game is Feb. 21 at Washington.

