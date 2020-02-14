Left Menu
10-year-old zero-degree corner kick boy focused on football only

The 10-year-old PK Danish who grabbed the eyeballs all over the internet from his zero-degree corner kick is mainly focused on football and all the other things are secondary for him.

10-year-old zero-degree corner kick boy focused on football only
Danish with his mother. . Image Credit: ANI

The 10-year-old PK Danish who grabbed the eyeballs all over the internet from his zero-degree corner kick is mainly focused on football and all the other things are secondary for him. Danish's mother hopes that he will become a world-famous football player in future.

"His focus is mainly on football only, all the other things are secondary for him. So, me and my husband would like to encourage him in the field of football only. His (Danish) dream is to be a renowned football player. I hope that his efforts will be fruitful to become the best football player," Danish's mother told ANI During the All Kerala Kids Football Tournament, Danish swung his right boot and curved the ball directly into the net in a corner kick. His mother is elated after his son's performance and thanked his coaches for the training.

"I feel very happy because we never expected that video will become this much viral. The whole family is proud of Danny (Danish) and I would like to thank his coaches from KFTC training centre especially Basit who has given him training for the corner kick," Danish's mother told ANI. Danish also got an opportunity to feature in a football player based movie which will release in May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

