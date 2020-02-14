Left Menu
PGA's penultimate playoff event moves to Maryland in 2021

PGA's penultimate playoff event moves to Maryland in 2021
Image Credit: Pixabay

Next year's US PGA BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the tour's season-ending playoffs, will move from Chicago to Caves Valley near Baltimore, organizers and club officials said. The tournament, featuring the 70 top players in season points, decides the 30 top players on the PGA FedEx Cup points list who will advance to the season-ending Tour Championship the following week in Atlanta.

This year's event will be played August 20-23 at Olympia Fields Country Club in suburban Chicago. The 2021 tournament will be staged August 19-22 at an Owings Mills, Maryland layout that opened in 1991 and hosted the inaugural LPGA International Crown team event in 2014 as well as top seniors and collegiate events.

"We're thrilled to be taking the BMW Championship to Caves Valley," Western Golf Association senior vice president of tournaments Vince Pellegrino said. "The club's scenic and challenging course layout will provide a perfect test for the world's top players."

Among past BMW winners are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Zach Johnson and defending champion Justin Thomas.

