Sunil Chhetri wishes good luck to Gokulam, Kryphsa for IWL summit clash
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Friday wished good luck to the finalists of the Indian Women's League (IWL) Gokulam FC and Kryphsa FC.The summit clash will be held later in the day at Bangalore Football Stadium between Gokulam and Kryphsa. "Good luck to the girls from both Gokulam and Kryphsa ahead of their IWL Final this afternoon at our old stomping ground, the BFS. Enjoy yourselves and inspire more young girls to take up the sport," Chhetri tweeted.
Manipur-based Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) FC reached their maiden IWL final after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Mumbai's Kenkre FC in the first semi-final at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Monday. On the other hand, Gokulam reached the final with a stunning 3-0 win in the second semi-final against defending champions Sethu FC. (ANI)
