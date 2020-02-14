Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB notebook: Astros’ Altuve, Bregman apologize

Two of the Houston Astros' top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-stealing plot that led to the dismissal of manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. "I have some brief remarks I'd like to share with y'all. I'm really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me," Bregman said Thursday, with his hands connected at the fingertips reading from a prepared statement. "I've learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans. I would also like to thank the Astros' fans for all of their support. We as a team are totally focused on moving forward to the 2020 season." Kaepernick writing memoir about decision to protest during national anthem

Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, will publish a memoir later this year, the former NFL quarterback announced on Thursday. The book will be released by Kaepernick Publishing who described it as "part political awakening and part memoir" and said it would reveal the life experiences that led him to risk his NFL career in one silent act of protest. College football notebook: Colorado’s Chiaverini now interim coach

Colorado named assistant coach Darrin Chiaverini as its interim football coach. He'll take over for Mel Tucker, who officially was named head coach at Michigan State on Wednesday. Chiaverini, 42, was the Buffaloes' wide receivers coach the past four seasons, and in 2019, doubled as assistant head coach. He was a wide receiver at Colorado from 1995-98. Trump to attend Daytona 500

President Donald Trump will attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday, the president of Daytona International Speedway confirmed Thursday. "The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series. Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history," track president Chip Wile said in a prepared statement. "We're honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race' by attending Sunday's 62nd annual DAYTONA 500." Kuchar leads, Woods five back at Riviera

Tournament host Tiger Woods had little time to fine tune his game ahead of the Genesis Open but that did not stop him from making a hot start with an eagle at the first hole in the opening round in Los Angeles on Thursday. Woods, seeking a record 83rd PGA Tour victory, was delighted with the quality of his play on the front nine but was a little untidy coming home, dropping a couple of shots for a two-under-par 69 that saw him trail leader Matt Kuchar by five. Tiger starts hot, cools late at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods came out roaring in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday, though a cool finish prevented him from threatening for the lead in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Woods, the tournament host, shot a 2-under-par 69 at Riviera Country Club, finishing five strokes behind leader Matt Kuchar. While Kuchar fired a 7-under 64, no other player bettered 67, with five players tied in second at 4 under. IOC: Tokyo 2020 won't be canceled over coronavirus crisis

The games will go on. That's the message from the International Olympic Committee at the start of a two-day meeting with organizers of the 2020 games in Tokyo. Soccer: China coach lauds team's bravery amid coronavirus chaos

The coach of the Chinese women's soccer team has praised the "strong hearts" of his players after they emerged undefeated from an Olympic qualifying tournament in Australia despite their preparations being thrown into chaos by the coronavirus. The flu-like virus emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, in December and has killed more than 1,300 people. Pele dismisses talk of depression, tells fans he is well

Former Brazil striker Pele dismissed talk he is depressed and reclusive on Thursday and assured fans he is doing well and maintaining a busy schedule. Pele’s son Edinho told Globo in an interview published on Monday that the three-times World Cup winner was depressed and reluctant to leave his house because he cannot get around properly due to hip problems. NFL notebook: Lynn thinks QB Taylor could start in 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could have an opportunity to earn the starting job for the 2020 season, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday. Taylor served as the team's backup in 2019 to longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who parted ways with the franchise after 16 seasons on Monday. Taylor, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, joins Easton Stick as the lone quarterbacks on the Chargers' roster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.