Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will request Delhi Police for access to Sanjeev Chawla: BCCI ACU Chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:14 IST
Will request Delhi Police for access to Sanjeev Chawla: BCCI ACU Chief
Logo of BCCI Image Credit: ANI

BCCI anti-corruption chief Ajit Singh on Friday said he will request Delhi Police to allow his team to question Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved late South Africa captain Hansie Cronje. Chawla, who was extradited from the United Kingdom on Thursday, has been sent to 12-day police custody by a trial court, which he has challenged in the High Court.

Singh said talking to Chawla might help the BCCI get some valuable information for future investigations. "We will contact the Delhi police as he is in its custody. We would like to know from Delhi Police what all information he has shared with it. And if possible, we would like to talk to him also but totally depends on Delhi Police's permission," Singh told PTI.

"It is an old case and if it is time-barred in our courts, it doesn't make a difference. We can at least update our data in terms of anything new he reveals which may not have been in public domain. "He could know so and so person who was involved in corruption and if there was a bookie involved and that bookie may still be active. If he is not on our radar, at least we will have that information with us," said the BCCI ACU boss.

Singh said if they don't get the permission to talk to Chawla, he will welcome the information Delhi Police shares with him and his team. "There might be certain aspects which he knows and we may not know and he reveals that to Delhi Police and then it can share that with us. Then we are better prepared for the future in the sense that we can add a few people in our suspect list," said the former Rajasthan DGP.

"They may not allow the involvement of any other agency (like BCCI ACU) but we will request them to help us with whatever he has communicated to them," added Singh. The trial court, which ordered the 12-day custody of Chawla to Delhi Police, directed the accused to be produced on February 25.

The court was informed that Chawla, who was brought back on Thursday, was involved in fixing of five matches and has to be taken to various places and confronted with certain people in order to unearth the larger conspiracy. Cronje, who died in a plane crash in 2002, was also involved, police told the court. The former South Africa captain had confessed to his role in the scandal in a tearful submission before the King's Commission inquiry in his country in 2000.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000. The British court documents say Chawla is a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996, but continued to make trips to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe court clears opposition official facing subversion charges

A court in southern Zimbabwe ruled on Friday that an opposition official was not guilty of trying to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa, moments after proceedings were halted when police fired teargas to disperse supporters, his lawyer sai...

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Singapore reports nine new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 67, in biggest daily jump, local media reported on Friday. Singapore has one of the highest virus infection tallies outside China.The new cases come as Singapores Prime Minis...

Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon

The Dal Lake and its surrounding areas in Srinagar will soon be declared an eco-sensitive zone, officials said on Friday. The famous lake has shrunk to less than half its original size with its capacity down to 40 percent due to pollution a...

FACTBOX-How powerful was Harvey Weinstein? His film legacy paints a picture

At the heart of Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial is a power dynamic between a producer of some of the biggest culture-defining films of the past 20 years and two women who accuse him of abusing that stature by sexually assaulting them....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020