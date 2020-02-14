Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let Dhoni take a call on his retirement, says Shukla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:42 IST
Let Dhoni take a call on his retirement, says Shukla

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla on Friday saidex-India skipper M

S Dhoni has a lot of cricketing career left and he only can decide when to hang up his boots.

Shukla said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a policy in place that allows a player to decide

when to call it a day. Dhoni is a great cricketer and there is a lot more

cricket left in him. But, he has to decide when he should take retirement, Shukla told reporters here.

The BCCI has a policy in place that a cricketer has to take a call on when to take retirement, he added.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman retired from Test cricket in 2014.

There is a lot of speculation over the retirement of the two-time World Cup winning India captain from limited

overs formats of the game. The popular cricketer from Jharkhand took a break from

the game after Indias exit in the semi-finals of the 2019 50- over World Cup in England.

He is set to be back in action in the IPL, where he will lead the CSK, starting March 23.

Asked about workload management of cricketers, Shukla said fixtures for two international series should be charted

out in such a way that players get proper time to rest in between.

Over the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla from London recently,he said, The police are investigating

the case against him and law will take its own course. A Delhi court on Thursday sent Chawla,a key accused

in one of the crickets biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South Africa captain Hanse Cronje, in 12-day

police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Show respect to Smith and Warner: CSA tells South African fans as Australia arrive

Cricket South Africas interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal. I would plead ...

WRAPUP 8-Beijing to quarantine all arrivals as economic life struggles to pick up

The Chinese capital Beijing on Friday imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.It was not immediately cl...

Norman set for fresh start after release from Redskins

Cornerback Josh Norman said his four-year stint with the Washington Redskins has come to an end. Norman told NBC Sports Washington on Friday that new Redskins coach Ron Rivera called him earlier in the day to inform him of his impending rel...

Syrian chopper downed in NW Syria, killing crew

Damascus, Feb 14 AFP A Syrian military helicopter was shot down over the last major rebel bastion in northwest Syria on Friday, killing its entire crew, state media said, in the second such incident this week. The attack in a region where T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020