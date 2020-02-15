Soccer-Egypt’s Zamalek win African Super Cup

Egyptian giants Zamalek won the African Super Cup by beating Esperance of Tunisia 3-1 on Friday to lift the trophy for the fourth time. Achraf Bencharki scored twice for Zamalek, who had taken an early lead through Youssef Obama.

Esperance, who won last season's African Champions League, equalized with Abdelraouf Benguit's penalty before Bencharki struck for the 2018-19 African Confederation Cup winners. The result is a major boost for Zamalek who faces Esperance again in a fortnight in the Champions League quarter-finals.

