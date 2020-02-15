Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Holder Monfils beats Evans to reach Rotterdam semis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 02:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 02:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Holder Monfils beats Evans to reach Rotterdam semis

Frenchman Gael Monfils continued his excellent form to beat Briton Dan Evans 7-6(5) 6-2 and reach the Rotterdam Open semi-finals in the defence of his title on Friday.

The third seed won his ninth career title in Montpellier on Sunday and after a tight first set against the spirited Evans he made light work of his opponent in the second. Monfils will meet Serb Filip Krajinovic or Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev, while Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta faces Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semi-final after both came through with narrow triumphs.

Carreno Busta overcame a gritty challenge from Italian Jannik Sinner to win 7-5 3-6 7-6(6) in a marathon clash. The Spaniard squandered three match points while leading 5-4 in the final set before saving two himself at 6-4 down in the tiebreak to advance in two hours and 45 minutes.

"It was very tough mentally to continue fighting on every point," said Carreno Busta, who won his third consecutive three-setter at the tournament. "I know that I lost a lot of opportunities to close out the match. "I didn't play good points, I was playing too slowly and not aggressively. But after that I continued fighting very well and saved two match points playing aggressively in the tiebreak. It was a very important match to win."

Auger-Aliassime beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene, despite being unwell and looking out of sorts, winning 6-4 7-6(6). The 19-year-old broke Bedene at 5-4 to take the first set and looked firmly in control in the second before the Slovenian picked up his game to force a tiebreak with well executed points designed to tire out the struggling Auger-Aliassime.

However, the visibly exhausted Canadian managed to save a set point before winning the tiebreak and advancing to only his third career ATP 500 semi-final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-'Epidemic under control' - Quotes from interview with senior China diplomat

Chinas State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sat with Reuters for a 90-minute interview in Berlin. Here are some of the highlightsCORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK After the epidemic started, we have set up a nationwide mechanism and mobilized n...

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that the new coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries. In a wide-ranging intervie...

Lightning to put 9-game streak to test vs. Flyers

If the Tampa Bay Lightning had a sign hanging outside their dressing room to summarize their current situation, it would read No Kucherov, No Stamkos ... No worries The winning has continued this week for the Lightning despite playing witho...

Harsimrat Kaur Badal to inaugurate India Pavillion at Gulfood 2020 in Dubai

A high-level Indian delegation, led by Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, will visit Dubai from February 16-18 to attend the Gulfood 2020, the Indian Consulate here has said. Badal will inaugurate the India Pavill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020