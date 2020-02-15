Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atletico held at Valencia as Liverpool loom

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 09:45 IST
Atletico held at Valencia as Liverpool loom
Image Credit: Twitter (@atletienglish)

Atletico Madrid was twice pegged back in Friday's 2-2 draw at Valencia to keep Diego Simeone's side in fourth in La Liga ahead of Liverpool's visit next week. Atletico host the runaway Premier League leaders at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Twenty four hours later Valencia are in Italy to take on Atalanta in Milan. Atletico's Real Madrid recruit Marcos Llorente right-footed the visitors' into an early lead before a close range header from Gabriel Paulista got Valencia back level five minutes before the break.

Three minutes later Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey had Atletico back in front only for Geoffrey Kondogbia to earn Valencia a share of the points off a set piece after the restart. This was Atletico's 10th stalemate of the season and it left them on 40 points, with Valencia in sixth, two points adrift.

"We're on the right path. It was an important match with lots of goal-scoring chances for both sides," commented Simeone, La Liga conveniently brought the game forward to Friday with their Champions League opponents both playing league matches on Saturday. Barcelona, trailing Real by three points, host Getafe, the surprise occupants of third place, on Saturday. Real are in action Sunday against Celta Vigo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

India's Bhawna Jat secures Olympic qualification in 20 km race walk

Indias Bhawna Jat qualified for the 2020 Olympics after setting a new national record in the 20km race walk category at the National Championships here on Saturday. The athlete from Rajasthan clocked 129.54, well inside the Olympic qualific...

No handshakes: Viral outbreak spooks Asian places of worship

In a popular Catholic church in the Philippines, nearly half of the pews were empty for Sunday Mass. The few hundred worshippers who showed up were asked to refrain from shaking others hands or holding them during prayers to prevent the spr...

Cricket-South Africa boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner

South Africas cricket boss has pleaded with fans to treat Steve Smith and David Warner with respect and not embarrass the board with poor behaviour when the Australian batsmen tour the country for the first time since a ball-tampering scand...

Chinese, Vatican foreign ministers hold first meeting

Eds Adds Wang Yi, Vatican quotes and background Beijing, Feb 15 AFP The foreign ministers of China and the Vatican have met in the first such high-level encounter between the sides, which do not have diplomatic ties, Beijings state media sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020