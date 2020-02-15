Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Russian athletes stripped of biathlon medals for doping - IBU

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Salzburg
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 15:37 IST
Two Russian athletes stripped of biathlon medals for doping - IBU
Image Credit: Max Pixel

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Saturday it was stripping two Russian athletes of medals received between 2013 and 2014 for doping violations. The decision to strip the two retired Olympic champions, Svetlana Sleptsova and Evgeny Ustyugov, of their titles follows an analysis of data from Russia's anti-doping agency laboratory in Moscow, the union said.

Sleptsova and Ustyugov will appeal the decision, the TASS news agency reported, citing the head of the Russian Biathlon Union Vladimir Drachev. Last year, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) handed Russia a four-year ban from competing under its flag at major international sporting events, including this year's Tokyo Olympics, after finding Moscow had tampered with laboratory data.

The sanctions, which Russia will appeal, bar the country from hosting major international events for a four-year period. Biathletes Sleptsova and Ustyugov were first charged in Nov. 2018.

"(The two athletes) were charged with anti-doping rule violations based on analytical findings recorded in the Moscow Laboratory Information Management System database in respect of samples collected from them in 2013," the IBU said. The IBU's ruling means Ustyugov loses a gold medal title won during a relay competition in the 2014 Olympic Games, which were held in Sochi in Russia.

The Russian biathletes would also be disqualified from the sport for the next two years, the IBU said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Play narrates life, struggles of folk artist Bhikhari Thakur

A play on the life and struggles of folk artist Bhikhari Thakur gave a glimpse of launda naach, one of the traditional art forms of Bihar, while raising pertinent questions on social evil of caste discrimination. Bhikhari Naama, a musical p...

Bengaluru-Seattle direct flight to commence in October

American Airlines has announced a daily non-stop flight between Bengaluru and Seattle in the United States from October 2020. This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru and the US, the Kempegowda International Airport here sa...

Air Defence Command to be set up first by CDS, headed by 3-star IAF officer

Moving swiftly, Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat is aiming to set up the first integrated tri-services command by June this year which will be headed by an Indian Air Force IAF officer. The first integrated military formation ...

12 Rajasthan Administrative Service officers transferred in reshuffle

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 Rajasthan Administrative Service RAS officers were transferred or re-designated on Saturday. Among the 12 were seven officers who had been awaiting posting order, according to an order by the Department of Pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020