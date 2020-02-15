Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City's motivation against Real will be 'immense', says Zidane

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 20:39 IST
Man City's motivation against Real will be 'immense', says Zidane
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday said that he is expecting Manchester City's motivation to be "immense" when the two sides meet in the Champions League following the announcement of the English side's two-season ban from European competitions. UEFA on Friday said that City would be suspended from the next two editions of the Champions League for "serious" financial fair-play breaches, although the Premier League champions have said they will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Real host Pep Guardiola's City in their last-16 first leg on February 26, with the return game at the Etihad on March 17. "For what has just happened, their motivation will be immense," said Zidane ahead of La Liga leaders Real's match against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

"I'm not going to go into what happened, what is going to happen... "It's a team anyway, who will be a difficult opponent, knowing also how they have been doing in the Premier League. So they will have extra motivation."

City lie 22 points adrift of runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool and Guardiola has admitted that his reign in Manchester will be considered a "failure" if he fails to lead the team to the Champions League title. But Zidane is wary of a City outfit who have won the Premier League in each of the last two campaigns, amassing 100 and 98 points respectively.

"It's a rival who are going to be very, very difficult, it's a very big team," added the Frenchman, who led Real to three consecutive European Cup triumphs from 2015-2018. Real Madrid lead Barcelona, who host third-placed Getafe on Saturday, by three points in the Spanish title race.

Man City play their first game since being hit by the European suspension and 30-million-euro ($32.5 million) fine against West Ham in a Premier League game on Wednesday, postponed from last weekend by bad weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Moscow says victory over terrorist groups in Idlib 'unavoidable'

Munich, Feb 15 AFP Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday that victory over terrorist groups in Idlib was unavoidable as Moscow backs an intensifying assault by the Damascus regime on Syrias last major rebel bastion. The victo...

Ishant passes fitness test, to join Indian team in NZ for Test series

Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting February 21. Yes, he Ishant has passed ...

Woman who went missing 14 years ago reunited with family in Mangaluru

An elderly woman from Tamil Nadu was on Saturday reunited with her daughter and son after 14 years at the Mangalurus White Doves destitute home. Mary only knew her name when she came here 10 years ago. Recently, she told us about her home t...

Kerala govt gives nod for probe against Congress leader

The Kerala government on Saturday granted permission to the vigilance department to initiate a probe against former health minister and Congress leader V S Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case. In an order dated February 14, release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020