Granlund helps Predators beat slumping Blues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • St. Louis
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 07:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 07:52 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Mikael Granlund scored the game-winning goal and added an assist to lead the visiting Nashville Predators past the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday afternoon. Kyle Turris had a goal and two assists for the Predators, who won for the sixth time in nine games. Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros, starting in goal for the fifth time in six games, made 23 saves.

Zach Sanford, Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, who are 2-6-3 in their last 11 games. Goaltender Jake Allen stopped 23 of 27 shots. The Predators controlled the play early and built a quick 7-0 shots advantage. Duchene hit the post 4 1/2 minutes into the game, then Arvidsson broke through at the 6:29 mark of the first period.

Granlund passed the puck from behind the net to Arvidsson, who put the Predators up 1-0 with a sharp-angle goal from the right side. That was his first goal in nine games. Duchene pushed the lead to 2-0 by converting a 3-on-2 rush about six minutes later. That was just his second goal in his last 14 games.

In the second period, Sanford cut the lead to 2-1 by cutting through the right circle to convert a diagonal pass from Sammy Blais. That was Sanford's seventh goal in his last five games. Just 21 seconds later Turris scored from the left circle to restore the Predators' two-goal margin. But the Blues countered on the power play less than two minutes after that with Schwartz driving the net to deflect Brayden Schenn's shot with his left shin.

Steen tied the game at 3-3, as the puck hit him as Jordan Kyrou pounced on a loose puck after Tyler Bozak forced a turnover in front of the Nashville net. Granlund's power-play goal 3:59 into the third period put the Predators up 4-3. Roman Josi pounded a shot on Allen from the blue line and Granlund converted the rebound.

