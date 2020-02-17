Brewers sign LHP Suter, avoiding arbitration

The Milwaukee Brewers signed left-hander Brent Suter to a two-year contract Sunday and avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday. Multiple outlets reported the deal was for $2.5 million plus additional incentives for meeting certain innings pitched thresholds.

Sidelined for more than a year after Tommy John surgery, Suter returned in September 2019 and posted a 4-0 record with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Brewers. Suter, 30, is 17-11 with a 3.63 ERA in 65 games (34 starts) since making his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 2016. He has 178 strikeouts and 47 walks in 223 innings.

--Field Level Media

