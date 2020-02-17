Left Menu
Golf-Scott wins by two strokes at Riviera, and this time it is official

Golf-Scott wins by two strokes at Riviera, and this time it is official

Fifteen years after his first victory at Riviera, Adam Scott won the Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Sunday, and this time his victory is official. The elegant Australian overcame an early double-bogey to shoot one-under-par 70 and triumph by two shots over South Korean Sung Kang and Americans Scott Brown and Joel Dahmen.

Rory McIlroy, who started the final round tied for the lead with Scott and Matt Kuchar, was not a factor after a triple-bogey at the same fifth hole that Scott bungled. Scott finished at 11-under 273 for his 14th official PGA Tour victory.

That total does not include his 36-hole result at Riviera in 2005, which was deemed unofficial. He has also won 14 times internationally. Tournament host Tiger Woods shot 77 and finished last among those who made the cut, 22 shots behind Scott.

