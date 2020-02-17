Jets edge Blackhawks behind Beaulieu’s first goal of season

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu scored his first goal of the season early in the third period to lift the host Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Mason Appleton joined Beaulieu with a goal and an assist, Jack Roslovic also tallied and Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 31 shots as the Jets improved to 5-2-1 in their last eight games.

Patrick Kane scored his team-leading 27th goal, Ryan Carpenter also tallied and Corey Crawford finished with 35 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped six of their last seven games (1-4-2). Beaulieu's blast from the point sailed through traffic and past Crawford to give Winnipeg a 3-2 lead at 1:36 of the first period.

Kane collected a loose puck in the right circle and skated toward the goal line before backhanding a centering feed that caromed off Carpenter and past Hellebuyck to open the scoring with 4:16 remaining in the first period. The goal was his third of the season and first since a 4-1 setback to Colorado on Dec. 18. Winnipeg answered to forge a tie at 1 with 6:38 expired in the second period.

Roslovic used his speed to gain entry into the offensive zone before Beaulieu's shot from the point was deflected by Appleton past Crawford. Appleton's goal was his fourth of the season and third in 10 games. Winnipeg appeared to secure a 2-1 lead midway into the second period after defenseman Tucker Poolman's shot caromed off the glass and banked into the net off Kyle Connor. A video review determined that Connor put the puck in the net off his right forearm, disallowing his team-leading 30th goal of the season.

Undaunted, the Jets claimed that 2-1 lead with 4:23 remaining in the second period. Roslovic deflected a point shot from defenseman Dmitry Kulikov past the outstretched right pad of Crawford for his 12th goal of the season. Kane knotted it up again after converting a feed from captain Jonathan Toews following a 3-on-2 rush with 53 seconds left in the second period.

