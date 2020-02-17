Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: CLEAN SHEET

Borussia Dortmund seem to have managed to plug their leaking defence just in time for Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 first leg match at home against Paris St Germain. In their 4-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt their opponents managed just one shot on goal in the entire match, the lowest record against Dortmund since the league started collecting data. Dortmund had 17 shots on goal.

"If we show similar concentration (against PSG) then with such energy we have a good chance against them," said defender Mats Hummels. LEIPZIG RECOVERY

RB Leipzig also look to have turned a corner with their 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen, ending a four-game winless run in all competitions. Leipzig, who travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the Champions League, are a point behind leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

LEVERKUSEN SANCTION Bayer Leverkusen could face sanctions following their fans' unruly behaviour during their away win at Union Berlin.

Visiting fans lit flares and threw fireworks, prompting several stops in plays including a five-minute interruption. Flares are banned in German stadiums. "I have to be very honest and say that this is very disappointing," Leverkusen captain Lars Bender said, after he had unsuccessfully tried to calm down his team's fans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.