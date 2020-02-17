Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 14:35 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: CLEAN SHEET

Borussia Dortmund seem to have managed to plug their leaking defence just in time for Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 first leg match at home against Paris St Germain. In their 4-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt their opponents managed just one shot on goal in the entire match, the lowest record against Dortmund since the league started collecting data. Dortmund had 17 shots on goal.

"If we show similar concentration (against PSG) then with such energy we have a good chance against them," said defender Mats Hummels. LEIPZIG RECOVERY

RB Leipzig also look to have turned a corner with their 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen, ending a four-game winless run in all competitions. Leipzig, who travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the Champions League, are a point behind leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

LEVERKUSEN SANCTION Bayer Leverkusen could face sanctions following their fans' unruly behaviour during their away win at Union Berlin.

Visiting fans lit flares and threw fireworks, prompting several stops in plays including a five-minute interruption. Flares are banned in German stadiums. "I have to be very honest and say that this is very disappointing," Leverkusen captain Lars Bender said, after he had unsuccessfully tried to calm down his team's fans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China’s Meituan waives Feb commission fees nationwide for local services amid coronavirus outbreak

Meituan Dianping, Chinas on-demand service giant, said on Monday it has waived all commission fees for restaurants and other local services nationwide throughout February, to help businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak.Local business...

CISF seizes foreign currency worth Rs 42L concealed in perfume cans at IGI

Foreign currency worth over Rs 42 lakh, concealed inside perfume cans, has been seized by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, a senior official said on Monday. The official said the currency was recovered from a 40-year-old Delhi resident,...

At global conference on ethnopharmacology, experts acknowledge herbal drugs' efficacy to tackle lifestyle diseases

Experts from India and abroad have acknowledged the efficacy of herbal drugs in treating non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular ailments, diabetes and stroke at a three-day global conference which concluded here on Monday. The sev...

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card unit of the countrys largest lender State Bank of India SBI, has received markets regulator Sebis go ahead to float an initial public offering. The company, which had filed draft IPO papers in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020