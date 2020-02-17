Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli slips to 10th; Rahul, Rohit static in ICC T20I rankings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 16:08 IST
Kohli slips to 10th; Rahul, Rohit static in ICC T20I rankings
India skipper Virat Kohli Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli slipped to the 10th position but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma remained static at the second and 11th place respectively in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Monday. Batting mainstay Kohli (673 points) dropped down as England captain Eoin Morgan (687), who scored 136 runs including two fifties, during their 2-1 win over South Africa in the three-match series, moved to the ninth place.

Rohit, who is nursing a calf injury, was steady at the 11th spot with 662 points in the batting list, which is topped by Pakistan's Babar Azam. In the bowling chart, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who recently lost his top spot in ODIs, was static at the 12th spot, which he shared with West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell.

South Africa's left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi entered the top 10 after climbing nine positions to occupy the eighth spot, while Adil Rashid replaced Andile Phehlukwayo in the sixth position. Tom Curran, who bagged five wickets and bowled the decisive last over in the second T20I to give his side a two-run victory, rose 28 spots to break into the top 30.

Among others, South Africa's Quinton de Kock climbed as many as 10 spots in the batting chart to occupy the 16th position, after having registered scores of 31, 65 and 35, while his opening partner Temba Bavuma rose a staggering 127 spots to take the 52nd position after aggregating 123 runs from three innings at a strike-rate of 153.75. England's Jonny Bairstow and South Africa's Rassie Van der Dussen jumped 15 and 21 spots to claim their career-best ratings and occupy the 23rd and 37th positions respectively.

Dawid Malan dropped a position but is still England's best-ranked batsman, occupying the sixth place in the standings. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi continued to occupy the top position among bowlers and all-rounders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

RBI Guv: Govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that on the back of countercyclical measures undertaken by the government, structural reforms need to be continued to revive demand and support the economy. Also, green shoots are now vis...

Elderly Sri Lankan tourist dies due to illness

A 71-year-old Sri Lankan woman on board a tourist bus from Agra to Delhi died, apparently due to illness, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as AJWP Herath Bandaranayaka Mudiyanselage, a resident of Welimada town in Sri...

Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 -defence minister

Denmark will send its military personnel back to the Iraqi al-Asad base on March 1, after last month temporarily moving some of them to Kuwait due to security concerns, the Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said on Monday.Denmark had ar...

Delhi's IGI Airport becomes single-use plastic free airport

GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd DIAL said on Monday that Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport has become free of single-use plastic usage. The Confederation of Indian Industry-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Developme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020