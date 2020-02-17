Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braves extend manager Snitker, GM Anthopoulos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:09 IST
Braves extend manager Snitker, GM Anthopoulos
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Braves)

The Atlanta Braves on Monday extended manager Brian Snitker's contract and promoted general manager Alex Anthopoulos to the president of baseball operations and GM. The contracts of Snitker and his coaching staff were extended through the 2021 season, and Anthopoulos was extended through 2024.

Snitker, 64, led the Braves to 97 wins and a National League East title last year, the club's second straight division crown. He was a finalist for NL Manager of the Year after winning the award in 2018. "Winning consecutive division titles illustrates the leadership and impact of Brian and his staff," Anthopoulos said. "We are happy to know they will be leading the Braves through the 2021 season."

Snitker is entering his 44th season in the organization and his fourth full season as the skipper. Atlanta named him interim manager on May 17, 2016, before he was formally announced as the manager on Oct. 11, 2016. His staff includes Sal Fasano (catching coach), Rick Kranitz (pitching), Marty Reed (bullpen), Kevin Seitzer (hitting), Ron Washington (third base), Walt Weiss (bench) and Eric Young Sr. (first base/outfield).

Anthopoulos will continue to report directly to Braves chairman Terry McGuirk. "I am very pleased that Alex will be leading the Atlanta Braves' baseball operations for years to come," McGuirk said. "Since he joined the organization, Alex has continued the winning tradition that Braves fans have come to expect."

Anthopoulos, 42, served as the club's executive vice president and GM after joining the organization on Nov. 13, 2017. Prior to joining the Braves, he worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers as vice president of baseball operations for two seasons. Anthopoulos also spent six seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays' GM, which culminated in an American League East title in 2015 to snap Toronto's 22-year postseason drought. Anthopoulos was selected as Sporting News' MLB Executive of the Year that season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No 'honeymoon period' for new AAP govt; reducing pollution, women's safety top priorities: Bhardwaj

Asserting that there will be no honeymoon period for the new AAP government, the party on Monday said significant reduction in pollution, cleaning of the Yamuna and ensuring deployment of mohalla marshalls to boost womens security would be ...

Care downgrades rating on Vodafone Idea's long term bank facilities, non-convertible debentures

Vodafone Idea on Monday said Care Ratings has downgraded rating on its long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures. The downgrade is on account of significant erosion in the overall risk profile of the company in the wake of ab...

People who tested negative for coronavirus discharged from ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi

People quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP facility in Delhis Chhawla started leaving for their homes on Monday after they were found negative for coronavirus infection. It is expected that about 200 people may leave for thei...

Motor racing-Racing Point aim to turn water into wine

The Racing Point Formula One team will start the season with a water company as new title sponsor but podium champagne the target.The Silverstone-based outfit ended up seventh overall last year, after predecessors Force India finished fourt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020