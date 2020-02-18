Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steelers’ Tomlin eager to see Big Ben’s comeback

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 02:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 02:12 IST
Steelers’ Tomlin eager to see Big Ben’s comeback

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows his quarterback has a long way to go to return from right elbow surgery but figures Ben Roethlisberger will be ready when the 2020 regular season opens. "I have no hesitation, and I base that opinion on my experience and relationship with him and being around him for the number of years that I have," Tomlin said Monday of Roethlisberger on ESPN's First Take. "This guy is the ultimate competitor. He's dropped the gauntlet down, he's made a statement that he's coming back and I look forward to watching him answer that challenge."

Roethlisberger, who will turn 38 on March 2, underwent surgery on Sept. 23 to repair the season-ending injury he sustained in a Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He has a checkup scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles. Though Roethlisberger's rehabilitation will be a painstakingly slow process, Tomlin likes what he sees of his veteran QB.

"Man, he looks great, but he's not doing anything," Tomlin said. "He looks awesome, man, but he hasn't been asked to do anything as it pertains to his rehabilitation. The process day-to-day is going great but we're not at a significant crossroad and it's going to be a number of days before we are." That falls in line with what general manager Kevin Colbert said last week.

"All signs are good at this point, and where that goes, we're hopeful he can make a complete recovery," Colbert said. Earlier in February, team owner Art Rooney II also expressed optimism regarding Ben Ben's return.

"We look forward to him continuing to improve as we work into the spring here," Rooney said on the team's website. Roethlisberger completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 351 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception in two games last season.

The 16-year veteran has thrown for 56,545 yards with 363 touchdown passes and 191 interceptions in 218 games (216 starts). Roethlisberger guided the Steelers to Super Bowl titles after the 2005 and 2008 seasons, and he made another Super Bowl appearance after the 2010 campaign. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

'Infected': Data shows how China criminalized Muslim faith

Beijing, Feb 18 AP For decades, the Uighur imam was a bedrock of his farming community in Chinas far west. On Fridays, he preached Islam as a religion of peace. On Sundays, he treated the sick with free herbal medicine. In the winter, he bo...

13 US citizens at 'high risk' of coronavirus being treated in Nebraska

Washington, Feb 18 AFP Thirteen US citizens deemed high risk for the deadly new coronavirus are being treated at a federally designated facility in the University of Nebraska following their evacuation from a cruise ship in Japan, officials...

France confirms first case of ruinous tomato virus

Paris, Feb 18 AFP Tomato plants in Frances far-west Finistere region have been contaminated with a destructive virus that can lead to whole crops being wasted, the agriculture ministry said. A farm had been isolated and greenhouses full of ...

Red Sox owner Henry: Team had to trade Betts

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry said Monday he understands fans feelings about the trade that sent star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers but that the realities of todays game left the club little choice. Speaking at a news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020