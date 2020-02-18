Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues try to find rhythm as Devils visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 04:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 04:20 IST
Blues try to find rhythm as Devils visit
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

The St. Louis Blues will try to break out of a prolonged slump when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. The Blues are winless in their last five games (0-3-2) and they are 2-7-3 in their last 12. But they reestablished their puck-possession game during a frustrating 2-1 loss at Nashville on Sunday.

They outshot the Predators 39-24 and controlled extended stretches of that game. "That was as good as we've played in quite some time, actually," Blues forward Tyler Bozak said after the game. "You've got to get points, you've got to win, and unfortunately we didn't do that tonight."

The rebuilding Devils, who are 7-5-3 in their past 15 games, come to town on the heels of 4-3 shootout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Young forwards Joey Anderson and Nick Merkley scored against the Blue Jackets and figure to play bigger roles down the stretch. On Sunday, the Devils traded forward Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders for a combined return of first- and second-round draft picks, as well as minor league defenseman David Quenneville and forward prospect Nolan Foote.

That continued the rebuilding process that began with the trade of winger Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes and the firing of general manager Ray Shero and coach John Hynes earlier this season. Coleman has scored 21 goals this season while playing a robust all-around game. He drew the attention of several bidding teams as the NHL's trade deadline neared.

"Any time you trade a player, it's extremely tough," Devils interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "There's emotions; he's a fan favorite. I know it's not a popular thing to do as a manager. But we're in a situation, where we're at right now this season, and the return I felt for Blake -- believe me, there were a lot of teams calling, he was a very popular player -- I just felt it was too good to ignore."

Greene, a widely respected team captain, will also be missed. "It's kind of an emotional day for all of us. We lost two big parts of our team," Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood told reporters.

"Especially you know Andy, he's been a leader here in the room for ever since I've been here, and someone I looked up to. He's a piece of this room that I'm going to miss. Especially I'll miss Coleman for sure, he's a really good guy, we played together in Albany in my first year. I've watched him develop into the man he is today, which is pretty cool." The Blues got healthier with Sunday's return of forwarding Oskar Sundqvist from injured reserve. He reunited with Alexander Steen and Ivan Barbashev on a tempo-setting forward line.

"That's huge for our team obviously," Bozak said of Sundqvist's return. "He stabilizes us a lot. He does everything out there, a ton of things offensively and defensively. I thought he did a really good job for his first game back. It's never easy after you miss time to come back, especially in a game like this, in a back-to-back with a little bit of blood boiling and teams playing hard. I thought he did a really good job."

This is the first meeting between the Blues and Devils this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 98 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 17

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 1,868 as of the end of Monday, up by 98 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.The central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, re...

Panthers' Bobrovsky beats Sharks to end slump

Sergei Bobrovsky, who was winless in his previous five starts, made 29 saves, leading the Florida Panthers to a 5-3 victory over the host San Jose Sharks on Monday afternoon. Bobrovsky, who missed Floridas previous game due to the flu, had ...

Sports News Roundup: FIFPRO to support players who walk off over racism; Devils deal Coleman and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. FIFPRO to support players who walk off over racismThe world football players union FIFPRO said on Monday it will support players or teams who walk off the pitch due to racism, after the ...

UPDATE 3-Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact

Apple Inc said on Monday it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter because of the coronavirus outbreak slowing iPhone production and weakening demand in China.Apples manufacturing facilities in China have begun to reopen,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020