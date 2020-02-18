Reports: Cards to re-sign T Humphries to $45M extension

Kyler Murray's main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona. D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free-agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network first reported the news, which ESPN announced it confirmed.

Humphries reportedly will earn $30 million over the next two seasons with $29 million guaranteed. Humphries, 26, has started all 43 games he has played in his five-year NFL career, but 2019 marked the first time he has started all 16 games in a season.

After the Cardinals picked him in the first round (No. 24 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft, the Florida product failed to even sniff the field during a game as a rookie. He earned the starting nod in 2016, but injuries forced him to miss 21 of 48 games from 2016-18. The Cardinals, with rookie Murray at quarterback, finished last season 5-10-1, in the last place in the NFC West. They allowed 50 sacks, which tied for the fifth-highest total in the league.

