Another Kambala racer breaks Srinivas Gowda''s 100 m record

  • Mangaluru
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:38 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:38 IST
Another Kambala racer has created a record in 100 metres during a traditional buffalo

race in Karnataka covering the distance in 9.51 seconds, improving on the timing of Srinivas Gowda who stirred up a

social media frenzy with his recent running exploits. Nishant Shetty from Bajagoli Jogibettu is the new

jockey who broke 28-year-old Gowda's record at the Venoor Kambala on Sunday, organisers said.

Kambala organisers said with Shetty's feat, four participants have joined the elite club of racers who have

completed the 100 metres in less than ten seconds. They are Iruvathur Anand (9.57 secs), Akkeri Suresh

Shetty (9.57 secs), Srinivas Gowda (9.55 secs) and Nishant Shetty (9.51 secs).

Anand and Suresh Shetty had participated in the same Venoor Kambala where Nishant emerged first.

Gowda, a construction worker from Moodabidri, took just 13.62 seconds to run a distance of 145m, covering the

first 100m in 9.55 seconds, at the Kambala at Aikala village near Mangaluru on February 1, prompting some on social media

to compare him with multiple Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt, whose 100m world record is 9.58 seconds.

On Sunday, Shetty covered the 143 metre race in 13.61 seconds, which turns out that he finished 100 metres in 9.51

seconds, Kambala organisers said. Gowda's feat triggered a social media storm and

prompted Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to ask SAI top coaches to conduct trials for the racer to be conducted at the SAI

Centre in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government felicitated Gowda on his

achievement. Kambala is an annual race held in Karnataka where

people sprint 142m through paddy fields with the buffaloes. During the race, the racers try to bring the buffaloes

under control by holding their reins tight and beating them , making it amply clear that the animal plays an equally

important role in achieving the timing. Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva

landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

