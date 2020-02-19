Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies GM focused on moving forward with Arenado

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Colorado
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 07:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 06:56 IST
Rockies GM focused on moving forward with Arenado
Image Credit: Twitter(@Rockies)

A week after offering a terse "no comment" on the situation, Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich opened up slightly on Tuesday when asked about his relationship with star third baseman Nolan Arenado. "We've seen each other, we haven't sat yet (to talk), but I trust that we will," Bridich told reporters. "... I'm sure we'll find the right time to do it."

Arenado's name has swirled in trade rumors lately after reports said he was unhappy with Bridich's limited efforts to add talent to Colorado's roster this offseason. Bridich acknowledged the team had listened to offers for Arenado, and reports suggested that Arenado -- just one year into an eight-year, $260 million contract -- would prefer to be traded. Asked if Arenado, 28, is available via trade, Bridich side-stepped the question, saying, "We're focused on the season here."

As to his relationship with the team's star third baseman, Bridich downplayed concerns as issues that can be worked out through communication, saying his focus is on "moving forward into the season." "You try to be on the same page as much as you can, and that takes conversation, it takes time," Bridich said. "Sometimes there are just natural disagreements or there's miscommunication over time, so you work to continue to work to right the ship."

Meeting reporters Sunday, Arenado declined to be specific about whether he requested a trade. "There were different talks," he said. "I wouldn't say it went to those lengths, but there were different things we did talk about, for sure, about where we're headed."

He also reiterated that he's all-in on the Rockies in 2020, saying that "nothing has changed" and he "doesn't hold grudges." Arenado, a five-time All-Star who is entering his eighth major-league season, battted .315 with 41 home runs and 118 RBIs last season. He led the National League in home runs in 2018 with 38 and tied for the lead two other times -- 42 in 2015 and 41 in 2016.

Arenado is a career .295 hitter with 227 homers and 734 RBIs. He also has seven Gold Glove awards in his seven seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: UN chief advocates importance of interfaith harmony for peace

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres on Tuesday said he had been moved by the show of religious unity he had witnessed in Pakistan after paying visits to a mosque, a Sikh temple and Kartarpur Corridor, the visa-free crossing which alls Sikh...

Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in Japan - NHK

Passengers began disembarking on Wednesday from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship after spending two weeks in quarantine off Yokohama, near Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.Around 500 people were expected to disembark on Wednesda...

Trump will have a triumphant visit to India: Top former US diplomat

Donald Trump will have a triumphant visit to India, a top diplomat in the previous Obama administration has said, asserting the US president has energized the Indian-Americans as a result of which Democrats might not be able to hold on to t...

Over 20 areas to benefit from Govt’s low emission vehicles contestable fund

The Government is helping deliver more infrastructure and options for low emissions transport through new projects, Energy and Resources Minister Dr. Megan Woods says.Tauranga, Nelson, Levin, New Plymouth, and Oamaru are just some of the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020