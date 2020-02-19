Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Aston Martin puts planned WEC, Le Mans Hypercar entry on hold

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:02 IST
Motor racing-Aston Martin puts planned WEC, Le Mans Hypercar entry on hold
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Aston Martin said on Wednesday it was putting on hold a planned entry into the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Le Mans 24 Hours with its Valkyrie hypercar. The British sportscar maker said this was due to proposed rule changes, although Le Mans organizers suggested the company's business situation had played a part.

"This decision means that the Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar will not make its WEC debut at Silverstone in August 2020 or compete in the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans," the company said in a statement. "Aston Martin will now pause as it considers whether to continue in any future prototype class," it said.

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) - which runs Le Mans - and the U.S.-based International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) announced last month they were harmonizing the proposed Hypercar class. This will allow IMSA prototypes to compete for outright victory at Le Mans and the WEC in 2021-22. Aston Martin Racing will continue to compete in a lower tier of sportscar racing with its Vantage GTE.

Reacting to the company's announcement, the ACO said it was "perhaps not unexpected in light of the persistent rumors over the last six months concerning the fragility of the brand's exposure in the rapidly evolving automotive market." It said it remained confident the Hypercar platform remained the right long-term solution for the WEC.

Sales of Aston Martin's luxury sports cars have declined since the company floated on the London Stock Exchange in October 2018, putting the company's shares and finances under sustained pressure. Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll bought a stake at the end of January, with that F1 team set to change its name to Aston Martin next season.

"Aston Martin's ambition to compete for the overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans remains undiminished, but it is only right that we reassess our position in light of a significant change in the landscape that was not anticipated when we committed last year," said CEO Andy Palmer in the statement. "We entered Aston Martin Valkyrie in WEC and at Le Mans with the understanding that we would be competing with similar machinery and like-minded manufacturers."

The Valkyrie was created as part of a technology partnership between Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies. The sportscar maker is title sponsors of the Red Bull F1 team until the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Tragic gay trailblazer Fashanu honoured as United fans shamed

London, Feb 19 AFP Justin Fashanu, who in 1990 became the first English professional footballer to reveal he was gay, will be honoured on Wednesday by being inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame. Fashanu will be honoured o...

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. MDS1 KA-CITIZENSHIP-POET-ARREST Poet, journo held over recital of anti-CAA poem at govt function in Karnataka Bengaluru A poet and a journalist have been arrested in connection with r...

Two test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry spokesman

Preliminary tests on two suspected coronavirus cases in Iran have come back positive, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency. The cases were in the city of Qom and the patients have been pu...

UPDATE 1-German government yield falls amid uncertain coronavirus impact

The safe-haven German government bond yield was down slightly on Wednesday as investors remained unsure of the impact Chinas coronavirus will have on global economic growth and future borrowing costs. China reported 1,749 new confirmed case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020