Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya Rugby Union women’s festival to be played in two tiers

This division is based on the different levels of competition displayed by the teams, the age difference between players and the conditioning of the teams.

Kenya Rugby Union women’s festival to be played in two tiers
The festivals will be played in a round-robin format in both tiers after which teams will be ranked based on their results to confirm the semifinal pairings. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficialKRU)

The ongoing KRU women's festival will now be played in two tiers. This division is based on the different levels of competition displayed by the teams, the age difference between players and the conditioning of the teams.

The league previously featured nine teams; Stanbic Mwamba, Homeboyz, Top Fry Nakuru, Northern Suburbs, Yamanashi Impala, Blad Babes, Shamas, Kisumu Dolphins, and Twigas and with the inclusion of the Egerton Hornets, it brings the total to ten teams. Tier one will feature Stanbic Mwamba, Homeboyz, Top Fry Nakuru, Northern Suburbs and Yamanashi Impala while Tier two features Blad Babes, Shamas, Kisumu Dolphins, Twigas, and the Egerton Hornets.

The festivals will be played in a round-robin format in both tiers after which teams will be ranked based on their results to confirm the semifinal pairings.

"Not all teams are equal in terms of competition and this was very evident during the first festival. Having two tiers in regards to the level of competition will help each team play it's best as well as develop further. The main aim of the tournament is to assess the growth of teams and individual players. By placing each team where they deserve to be will improve their performance step by step," said George Ndemi, Kenya Rugby's Training, and Education Coordinator.

The first leg was played at the Kenyatta University on Sunday 9 February 2020 with Stanbic Mwamba emerging victorious after beating Northern Suburbs 19-0 in the final.

The second leg, which will be played under the new format, takes place on Sunday 23 February 2020 at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet approves creation of 22nd Law Commission

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission which advises the government on complex legal issues. The term of the previous law panel had ended onAugust 31, 2018. With the cabinet approval, the law min...

CCEA gives nod to establishing 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations FPOs to be formed in five years period from 2019-20 to 2023-24 with a further co...

Soccer-Spain's top-flight women players secure collective wage deal

Spains top-flight women footballers have signed their first collective agreement on pay and conditions, breaking an impasse with sporting authorities which led to a strike last November. The agreement, which was signed on Tuesday but only m...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.51 points, or 0.2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020