Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal cruises into second round

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Spain Masters tournament. The 29-year-old defeated Germany's Yvonne Li 21-16, 21-14.

Nehwal did not let her opponent create any sort of momentum and managed to win the match in straight games. Earlier in the day, mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy N.Sikki moved to the next round after defeating Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 10-21, 21-16, 21-17.

While, HS Prannoy crashed out of the tournament after coming up short against Malaysia's Liew Daren. (ANI)

