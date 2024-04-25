Left Menu

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir facing anti-graft probe in a case involving his sons

In recent months, the MACC has launched several graft cases against prominent political figures, including those seen allied to 98-year-old Mahathir, a long-time foe of current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar has denied targeting political rivals, saying the investigations are part of the government's efforts to tackle high-level corruption.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:13 IST
Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir facing anti-graft probe in a case involving his sons

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is among individuals being investigated in connection with a graft probe involving his sons, the head of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission said on Thursday.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in January served Mahathir's businessmen sons, Mirzan and Mokhzani, with notices to declare their wealth, as part of investigations into offshore financial and business records revealed by a group of news organisations. The MACC's chief commissioner Azam Baki on Thursday declined to elaborate on the investigations facing Mahathir or his sons.

"Let the investigations conclude first, until an appropriate time when we can state the findings of the case," he told reporters in televised remarks. In recent months, the MACC has launched several graft cases against prominent political figures, including those seen allied to 98-year-old Mahathir, a long-time foe of current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar has denied targeting political rivals, saying the investigations are part of the government's efforts to tackle high-level corruption.

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

