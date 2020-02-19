Sindhu lays foundation stone for badminton academy in Chennai

A state-of-the-art badminton academy and stadium named after ace shuttler P V Sindhu is to

be set up on the city outskirts by the Heartfulness Institute. Sindhu, a practioner of Heartfulness meditation, on

Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the facility, to be located at a school in Kolappakkam and would be open also to

those interested in pursuing badminton as a sport. Expected to be ready in the next 18-24 months, the

academy will have over eight courts and a viewing gallery to seat 1000 plus audience, a gym and physio centre besides an

area for practising meditation and yoga, a release said. "The sport of badminton will get a tremendous boost and

encouragement with this facility that will not only train players but has plans to bring in national and international

tournaments, Sindhu said adding I am honoured to have this facility named after me."

Noting that sportspersons need to remain fit not just physically but also emotionally and mentally, she said her

experience of Heartfulness meditation "has brought a tremendous difference to my abilities to remain focused in the

moment. Sindhu, who embraced Heartfulness (a Raja Yoga system of

meditation) last year, said the meditation has helped her become mentally stronger and calmer and thanked Guide of

Heartfulness Kamlesh Patel, known as Daaji. Patel said they were motivated to think in the direction

of setting up this academy after hearing Sindhus experience of how the practise of Heartfulness elevated her game.

