Cowboys WR Cooper says no truth to shooting report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper confirmed on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that he was fine, despite an earlier social media report that he had been shot in an area parking garage. The Twitter account that reported the alleged shooting later was deleted.

"That was fake news y'all, everything good over here," Cooper, 25, wrote. Before Cooper's comment, the Dallas Police Department worked quickly to squash the report.

"There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas," the department tweeted. Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant also weighed in on social media before Cooper's statement.

"This world have some real messed up folks in it... coop just text me... I don't get it.. why would anybody start a rumor like that?? Weirdos seriously," Bryant tweeted. --Field Level Media

