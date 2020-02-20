Sydney Welcomes Women's T20 World Cup Cricket
The Australian and Indian women's national cricket teams were officially welcomed to Sydney, NSW today at the iconic Sydney Opera House ahead of the T20 Women's World Cup 2020 opening match at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday 21 February.
The formalities, hosted by The Hon. Stuart Ayres MLC Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney and The Hon. Bronnie Taylor MLC Minister for Mental Health, Regional Youth and Women, showcased a taste of Sydney's unique and diverse spirit and its local culture with a special indigenous performance by Redfern-based Tribal Warrior on arrival and acknowledgement to the country by indigenous Australian player, Ashleigh Gardener.
T20 World Cup CEO Nick Hockley took to the stage before lawyer and Founder or Women In League, Mary Konstantopoulos, hosted a Q&A with Australian captain Meghann Lanning and Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Both captains were presented with commemorative cricket bats painted by Wollongong indigenous artist Zachary Bennett-Brook.
In light of the recent bushfires, 30 junior players from Camden Cricket Club presented each player with an annual koala adoption from Port Stephens Koalas, a gift that helps with the rescue and treatment of sick and injured koalas in the region.
Following the formalities, fans young and old got up close and personal with their cricket idols at the T20 Fan Activation on the Sydney Opera House Forecourt for a special player appearance and signing. The T20 Fan Activation and other interactive events will pop-up around the city throughout the T20 Women's World Cup Tournament to celebrate this great national event over the coming weeks.
Sydney hosts a total of seven matches during the women's tournament, including:
• Friday 21 February: opening match, Australia v India at Sydney Showground Stadium • Sunday 1 March (double header): group matches, South Africa v Pakistan and England v West Indies at Sydney Showground Stadium
• Tuesday 3 March (double header): group matches Pakistan v TBC and West Indies v South Africa at Sydney Showground Stadium • Thursday 5 March (double header): semi-final 1 and semi-final 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)
Free T20 Fan Activation events taking place include:
• Friday 21 February: Pop-up Fan Zone from 4PM at Opening Ceremony and Game at Sydney Showground Stadium • Sunday 23 February: Perryman Square, North Cronulla from 10AM to 2PM
• Thursday 27 February: Centenary Plaza, Parramatta from 11AM to 3PM • Sunday 1 March: Sydney Showground Stadium from 12PM to 7:30PM
• Wednesday 4 March: First Fleet Park, The Rocks from 11AM to 3PM • Tuesday 3 March: Sydney Showground Stadium from 12PM to 7:30PM
• Thursday 5 March: Sydney Cricket Ground from 12PM to 7:30PM
More than one million fans are expected to attend the tournament with The Women's T20 World Cup will see 10 teams playing 23 matches from 21 February - 8 March 2020. The Men's T20 World Cup will involve 16 teams playing 45 matches from 18 October - 15 November 2020.
The T20 World Cup is truly a family and community event with children's tickets starting at $5 and adult tickets available from $20. Tickets for the highly anticipated series are now on sale at t20worldcup.com for both the women's and men's tournaments.
-ENDS-
Notes to Editors
Australian World Cup team
NAME
PLAYING # ON SHIRT
ROLE
Meg Lanning
17
Captain
Rachael Haynes
7
Vice captain
Erin Burns
92
Nic Carey
16
Ashleigh Gardner
63
Alyssa Healy
77
Wicket keeper
Jess Jonassen
21
Delissa Kimmince
26
Sophie Molineux
23
Beth Mooney
6
Wicket keeper
Ellyse Perry
8
Megan Schutt
3
Annabel Sutherland
14
Tayla Vlaeminck
30
Georgia Wareham
35
Indian World Cup team
NAME
PLAYING # ON SHIRT
ROLE
Harmanpreet Kaur
7
Captain
Smriti Mandhana
18
Vice Captain
Shafali Verma
17
Jemimah Rodrigues
5
Harleen Deol
98
Deepti Sharma
6
Veda Krishnamurthy
79
Richa Ghosh
13
Taniya Bhatia
28
Wicket Keeper
Poonam Yadav
24
Radha Yadav
21
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
1
Shikha Pandey
12
Pooja Vastrakar
11
Arundhati Reddy
20
