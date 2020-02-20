Pastrnak's OT goal leads surging Bruins past Oilers

David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway at 1:14 of overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Wednesday night in a matchup of division leaders. Pastrnak took a long lead pass from David Krejci and beat Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith. It was Pastrnak's 43rd goal of the season, tying him for the NHL lead with Toronto's Auston Matthews.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, which won its fourth straight game and for the 10th time in its past 11 to remain atop the Atlantic Division and the Presidents' Trophy race. The Bruins have allowed just 12 goals over their past 10 games. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask made 28 saves to improve to 6-1-0 since returning from a concussion sustained Jan. 14.

Sam Gagner scored the lone goal for Pacific Division-leading Edmonton, and Smith made 32 saves. The Oilers lost for just the second time in their past six games (4-1-1) and had a two-game winning streak snapped. The Bruins opened the scoring at 8:28 of the first period after an Edmonton turnover just outside its own blue line. Pastrnak fed a cross-ice pass to Brad Marchand on the left wing, and Marchand took a couple of strides before floating a pass into the slot for Bergeron, who had a step on his defender. Bergeron deked to his backhand and slid a forehander past Smith from the top of the crease.

It was the 27th goal of the season for Bergeron, who has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game scoring streak. The Oilers, who have the top power-play percentage in the league, tied it at 3:42 of the third with the man advantage. Ethan Bear's wrist shot from the left point was tipped into the upper right corner of the net by Gagner. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also got an assist on the goal.

Edmonton was 1-for-6 on the power play, and the Bruins, who are ranked second with the man advantage, were 0-for-7. Oilers center Connor McDavid missed his fifth straight game with a left quad injury. Edmonton was also without defenseman Oscar Klefbom, the quarterback of its power play, as he'll be sidelined two to three weeks with a shoulder injury.

--Field Level Media

