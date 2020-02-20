Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash

Driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted off the track with injuries. According to his Roush Fenway Racing team, the 42-year-old Newman has been in good spirits since the crash which saw his vehicle career into a wall and flip into the air before being hit by another car on the driver's side. Beilein officially resigns as Cavs coach, will stay in organization

John Beilein formally resigned as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after multiple days of speculation that he wouldn't be leading the team when play after the All-Star break commenced. The Cavaliers said Beilein will be reassigned to a different role within the organization. NFL notebook: Playoff expansion reportedly planned

The NFL is expected to add two playoff teams and reduce the number of teams getting a playoff bye in the next collective bargaining agreement, and that agreement could be completed within a week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night. According to the report, league sources indicated to ESPN the proposal would have seven teams from each conference qualify for the playoffs, up from six. Only one team from each conference would receive a bye in the wild-card round, down from two teams. ATP roundup: Tsitsipas shines in Marseille opener

Sixth-ranked Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted Sweden's Mikael Ymer in straight sets Wednesday to win his opening match at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France. Tsitsipas, the No. 2 seed and defending champion, needed just 72 minutes to finish off a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Ymer. He had six aces and won 88 percent of his first-serve points (21/24); Tsitsipas has won 10 straight sets at the event since sweeping through his four matches in Marseille last year. MLBPA says it didn't obstruct Astros probe

The Major League Baseball Players Association disputed commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday evening, saying it did not resist the league's efforts during the MLB's investigation of the Houston Astros' 2017 electronic sign-stealing. "Any suggestion that the Association failed to cooperate with the Commissioner's investigation, obstructed the investigation, or otherwise took positions which led to a stalemate in the investigation is completely untrue," the union said in a statement. NBA notebook: Beilein resigns as Cavs coach

The Houston Astros' cheating scandal may be hanging over Major League Baseball like a dark cloud but the sign-stealing scheme could actually boost interest in the game rather than turn fans away, experts said on Wednesday. With the 2020 regular season just around the corner, the sense of optimism that usually surrounds Spring Training has been missing as disgruntled players add their voices to the daily chorus of Astros condemnation. NHL notebook: Kings trade Martinez to Vegas

The Los Angeles Kings traded defenseman Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, parting ways with another veteran. In exchange, the Kings will receive second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. MLB notebook: Cubs' Bryant to lead off in 2020

The Chicago Cubs want to get third baseman Kris Bryant as many at-bats as possible by using him in the leadoff spot this season. "When you talk about putting the best players in baseball at the top of the order, that's our best player, and I want to put him at the top," new Cubs manager David Ross told reporters Wednesday. "He's on board. I'm on board. It's something I've been thinking about long and hard, and I'm excited about it. ... I'm super excited about it." Judge dismisses ex-Knicks star Oakley's lawsuit against Dolan, MSG over ejection from game

A federal judge has dismissed former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley's lawsuit against team owner James Dolan and Madison Square Garden Co stemming from his forcible, televised ejection from a 2017 basketball game. Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan said Oakley, 56, failed to show that the defendants defamed him by falsely branding him an alcoholic and accusing him of assaulting Garden workers at the Feb. 8, 2017, game between the Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

