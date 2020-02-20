Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to come up together, can't rely on just one or two players: Harmanpreet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 13:19 IST
Need to come up together, can't rely on just one or two players: Harmanpreet
Image Credit: Twitter(@WomensCricZone)

The Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said her side will target consistent collective efforts instead of relying on just a couple of players to deliver the goods when it takes on Australia in the T20 World Cup here on Friday. India has failed to reach the final in any of the six previous editions of the tournament with a semi-final spot two years ago being the third time they managed to reach the knockout stages.

The current side's average age is 22.8 and Kaur expects the youngsters to make a mark against the defending champions, who have clinched the trophy four times. "If you want to do well as a team, you need to come up together and do well for the side," she said on the eve of the match.

"Through past tournaments, we have learned that you cannot depend on just one or two players to win the game for you," she added. The Indian team's reliance on the big-hitting Smriti Mandhana and Kaur to do the job with the bat has been criticized, most recently during the tri-series against Australia and England.

"If you want to win a big tournament like the World Cup, you have to come up as a team and that's what we're looking to do," Kaur said. Kaur said with sprightly teenagers like Jemaimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in the ranks, the team is "mentally very fresh".

"...they don't know what type of pressure they have to face. They love playing cricket, that's why they are in this side and they are definitely enjoying this moment," she said. "As a woman cricketer, we love these moments, we missed the coverage in the past and so the players are enjoying it."

Kaur said her teammates are also quite enthused by the prospect of playing in front of a packed stadium. "We're really enjoying this, as a cricketer you miss these things when you don't play," she said.

"When you're playing at home you have more pressure. Australia may have that but they are a very good side, everyone is doing well. We all know that Indian fans love cricket, and wherever it is happening, they love to go and watch. "That's what we are expecting in this game. We love when India fans come and support us and that is a big positive sign for us," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo: 3rd day on e-cooking, growing solar biz, PAYGo companies & more

The third and final day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum Expo 2020 opens in Nairobi on Thursday, February 20 with many experts from various parts of the world. Here we have some of the major session-titles with the names of a few speakers be...

German state minister: Shooter had xenophobic motive, his mother is dead

The interior minister of the German state of Hesse said on Thursday that there was a xenophobic motive to the shooting in Hanau and said the suspected perpetrator and his mother had been found dead with shot wounds at his home.Peter Beuth s...

S Korea reports 1st virus death as 2.5M urged to stay home

Seoul, Feb 20 AP Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from a new coronavirus. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately provide details.The report came as South Korea is struggling ...

Muslim man set to become seer at Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Karnataka

A 33-year-old Muslim man is all set to become a seer at Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Gadag. Ordained by Sri Murugarajendra Koraneswara Swami of the mutt, Dewan Sharief Mullah claims he was taking the step not under any duress but after being gui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020