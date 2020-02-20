Karnataka ended Day 1 at 14/2 after bad light played spoilsport

Karnataka were wobbling at 14 for 2 at stumps after only six overs were possible due to bad light on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday. Overcast skies meant the light alternated between poor to border-line for most part of the day.

Play started after tea and only six overs were possible during which Karnataka struggled against Jammu and Kashmir new ball pair of Aquib Nabi (1/6) and Mujtaba Yousuf (1/5). Karnataka lost both their openers -- Ravikumar Samarth (5) and Devdutt Padikkal (2).

At the close of play, skipper Karun Nair was batting on four in the company of Krishnamurthy Siddharth, who is yet to open his account.

